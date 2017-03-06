March 6 On Track Innovations Ltd :
* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court ,
against co and its unit by USA technologies,
* USAT seeks payment of $4.9 million plus interest and costs
- sec filing
* Company denies allegations in complaint and intends to
defend complaint- sec filing
* On march 3, 2017, company filed a claim in united states
district court against masterwork
* Seeks payment of $2.5 million plus interest, costs due to
masterwork's refusal to perform obligations related to purchase
order
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: