March 6 On Track Innovations Ltd :

* On march 2 became aware of claim filed in district court , against co and its unit by USA technologies,

* USAT seeks payment of $4.9 million plus interest and costs - sec filing

* Company denies allegations in complaint and intends to defend complaint- sec filing

* On march 3, 2017, company filed a claim in united states district court against masterwork

* Seeks payment of $2.5 million plus interest, costs due to masterwork's refusal to perform obligations related to purchase order