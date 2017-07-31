FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncobiologics Inc says on July 25, co entered into a binding exclusivity agreement with a third party - SEC filing
July 31, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Oncobiologics Inc says on July 25, co entered into a binding exclusivity agreement with a third party - SEC filing

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Oncobiologics Inc

* Oncobiologics inc says on July 25, co entered into a binding exclusivity agreement with a third party - SEC filing

* Oncobiologics - under agreement, co agreed not to pursue any alternative transactions subject to certain limited exceptions, for period of 75 days

* Oncobiologics - under certain circumstances under termination of exclusivity agreement, company agreed to pay third party a break-up fee of $7.5 million.

* Oncobiologics Inc - company also entered into a strategic licensing agreement with same third party

* Oncobiologics Inc - under terms of strategic licensing agreement, company received an upfront payment from third party of $1.25 million

* Oncobiologics - under terms of strategic licensing agreement, co is scheduled to receive an additional $1.25 million upon notice, acknowledgment milestone

* Oncobiologics - strategic licensing agreement grants third party exclusive, sublicensable license for sale of ons-1045 biosimilar product candidate

* Oncobiologics - co is eligible to receive royalties at upper single-digit percentage rates of annual net sales of ons-1045 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

