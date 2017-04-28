BRIEF-Civitas solutions units enters into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
April 28 Oncocyte Corp
* Oncocyte continues to make progress towards commercialization; reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives