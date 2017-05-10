BRIEF-ReproCell says exercise of options
* Says 620 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 620,000 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 20
May 10 ONCODESIGN SA
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
* BERTIN PHARMA IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES, A CNIM GROUP COMPANY
* BUSINESS PORTFOLIO UNDER DISCUSSION HAS SOME 48 EMPLOYEES, WITH 2016 REVENUE OF EUR 5.3 MILLION
* ACQUISITION TO CONTRIBUTE TO ACCELERATION OF ONCODESIGN GROUP'S 2017-2020 STRATEGIC PLAN FOR ITS SERVICE BUSINESS
* PROJECT COULD BE COMPLETED IN SUMMER OF 2017
* Says it concluded a license agreement with Osaka City University and a professor of Osaka City University on June 20