WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Oncology Venture Sweden AB:
* Receives 1 million Swedish crowns ($110,736)through exercise of warrants of series 2019
* Medical Prognosis Institute A/S (MPI) has exercised 100,000 of the 302,243 warrants in Oncology Venture that MPI received in return for Oncology Venture’s extended global three year exclusive license to the MPI Drug Response Prediction (DRPTM) technology for drug development and commercialization
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.