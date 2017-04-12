BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Oncolytics Biotech Inc -
* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan
* Announced initial registration pathway and clinical development plan for reolysin, proprietary immuno-oncology viral agent
* Trial will recruit approximately 44 patients across up to six myeloma UK clinical trial network centres in UK
* Oncolytics and Celgene UK & Ireland are providing respective products for muk eleven
* Oncolytics is providing Reolysin and Celgene UK & Ireland is providing imnovid and revlimid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results