April 12 Oncolytics Biotech Inc -

* Announces registration pathway and clinical development plan

* Announced initial registration pathway and clinical development plan for reolysin, proprietary immuno-oncology viral agent

* Trial will recruit approximately 44 patients across up to six myeloma UK clinical trial network centres in UK

* Oncolytics and Celgene UK & Ireland are providing respective products for muk eleven

* Oncolytics is providing Reolysin and Celgene UK & Ireland is providing imnovid and revlimid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: