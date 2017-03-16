Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Oncolytics Biotech Inc
* Oncolytics biotech enters into first-in-class collaboration with Myeloma UK and Celgene using Reolysin in combination with Imnovid or Revlimid in patients with Myeloma
* Phase 1b trial will study immuno-viral therapy, Reolysin in combination with Celgene Corporation's immunomodulatory drugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.