GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Oncolytics Biotech Inc:
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc announces FDA fast track designation for Reolysin in metastatic breast cancer
* Oncolytics Biotech-based on co's understanding of Reolysin, is pursuing metastatic breast cancer as its primary focus for late-stage clinical testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets