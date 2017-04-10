BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept
* Oncomed - Bayer Pharma notified co of decision not to exercise option to license WNT pathway inhibitors vantictumab, ipafricept for strategic reasons
* Oncomed - Effective June 2017, co to retain worldwide development & commercialization rights to vantictumab, ipafricept, WNT pathway biologics
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - small molecule program under companies' collaboration continues without change
* Oncomed - will be conducting internal portfolio review and prioritization to determine next steps for all programs, including vantictumab, ipafricept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results