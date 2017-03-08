March 8 Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.60

* Q4 revenue $6.2 million versus $6.8 million

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Oncomed expects operating cash burn to be less than $100 million for full year 2017

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - current cash is estimated to be sufficient to fund operations through Q3 of 2018

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $8.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: