BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* OncoMed phase 2 demcizumab pancreatic cancer trial misses primary endpoint
* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc says trial did not meet primary endpoint of progression-free survival
* OncoMed Pharma -interim median overall survival analysis did not show benefit for demcizumab in combination with abraxane plus gemcitabine versus abraxane
* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc says safety data seen in yosemite trial were generally consistent and in line with expectations
* OncoMed Pharma -based on lack of benefit over standard-of-care, co will be discontinuing Yosemite clinical trial of demcizumab
* OncoMed Pharma - will also discontinue any additional enrollment in other ongoing demcizumab trials, conduct analyses of data from those trials as planned
* OncoMed Pharma - remains focused on completing, analyzing results of 2 randomized phase 2 clinical trials, pinnacle, denali, are anticipated in h1 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results