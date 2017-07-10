FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oncomed says GSK terminates license agreement with company
July 10, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Oncomed says GSK terminates license agreement with company

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - on July 7, received a letter, dated June 30, 2017 from Glaxosmithkline LLC- SEC filing

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - GSK terminating research and development collaboration, option, and license agreement by and between company and GSK

* Oncomed Pharma - GSK indicated it was terminating agreement because had decided not to exercise option for Tarextumab (anti-notch2/3, OMP-59R5)

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - Termination will become effective on date that is 120 days after date of termination letter

* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc - no early termination penalties will be incurred by company as a result of termination of agreement Source: (bit.ly/2uaZS8k) Further company coverage:

