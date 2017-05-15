May 15 Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* Onconova therapeutics, inc. Reports recent business highlights and first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $200,000 versus $1.5 million

* Onconova therapeutics inc - believes that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its ongoing trials and operations to end of 2017

* Onconova therapeutics inc - cash and cash equivalents as of march 31, 2017, totaled $15.4 million, compared to $21.4 million as of december 31, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $1.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.01, revenue view $160000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: