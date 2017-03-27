March 27 Onconova Therapeutics Inc
* Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. reports recent business
highlights and year-end 2016 financial results
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - co believes its current cash,
cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund ongoing trials and
operations into Q4 of 2017
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - cash and cash equivalents as
of December 31, 2016, totaled $21.4 million, compared to $19.8
million as of December 31, 2015
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - enrollment on track for
inspire pivotal trial of IV Rigosertib in 2nd line HR-MDS
