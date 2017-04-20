Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Onconova Therapeutics Inc:
* Onconova Therapeutics- on dec. 5, 2016, co entered into at market issuance sales agreement with FBR capital to create an at--market equity program
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - effective april 19, 2017, company terminated sales agreement and related atm program - sec filing
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - has decided to terminate sales agreement because it does not intend to utilize sales agreement to raise additional capital
* Onconova Therapeutics Inc - company will not incur any termination penalties as a result of its termination of sales agreement Source text - bit.ly/2p0N6Wx Further company coverage:
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation