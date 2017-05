Feb 22 Oncopeptides AB:

* Board of Directors of Oncopeptides has applied for a listing of company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

* To carry out a broadening of its shareholder base through a new share issue of 650 million Swedish crowns ($72 million)

* First day of trading in company's shares is expected to be Feb. 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

