UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 ONCOPEPTIDES AB
* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO 0.0 (0.0) MSEK
* Q1 LOSS FOR PERIOD WAS 62.1 (LOSS: 15.2) MSEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct