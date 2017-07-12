FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OncoTherapy Science says business and capital alliance with Theragen Etex
July 12, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-OncoTherapy Science says business and capital alliance with Theragen Etex

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - OncoTherapy Science Inc

* Says it will establish a wholly owened subsidary on July 24

* Say it will transfer research and development of cancer immunotherapy related business to the subsidiary, effective Nov. 1

* The subsidary will issue 150 new shares to Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., at the price of 1 million yen per share, or 150 million yen in total, and payment date on Aug. 7

* Theragen Etex Co., Ltd. will acquire 310 shares of the subsidiary, at the price of 1 million yen, for 310 million yen in total, from the co, effective Nov. 15

* Say the co and Theragen Etex Co., Ltd. Will hold a 64 percent stake and a 36 percent stake finally

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/W6DAhV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

