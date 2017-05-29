BRIEF-Le Noble Age approved dividend of 0.235 euro per share
* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING APPROVED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.235 PER SHARE
May 29OncoTherapy Science Inc
* Says it starts the clinical trial for a Phase I clinical study of OTS167 in patients with breast cancer including Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
