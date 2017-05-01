BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 One Gas Inc:
* One gas announces first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $2.87 to $3.07
* One gas inc - one gas affirmed its 2017 financial guidance
* One gas inc - capital expenditures are expected to be $350 million in 2017
* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share
* One gas inc - rate base in 2017 is expected to average $3.1 billion, with 41 percent in Oklahoma, 32 percent in Kansas and 27 percent in Texas
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* One Gas Inc - adoption of a new share-based payment accounting standard in q1 2017 resulted in a $5.2 million tax benefit in quarter
* One Gas Inc - total natural gas sales volumes were 64.9 bcf in Q1 2017, down 3 percent compared with same period last year
* One Gas Inc - natural gas transportation volumes were 61.1 bcf in q1 2017, up 3 percent compared with same period last year
* One Gas Inc - total natural gas volumes delivered were 126.0 bcf in Q1 2017, relatively unchanged compared with same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
