12 hours ago
BRIEF-One Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39
July 31, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-One Gas reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc-

* One Gas announces second-quarter 2017 financial results; narrows 2017 financial guidance

* Q2 earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says capital expenditures are still expected to be approximately $350 million in 2017

* One Gas Inc - FY2017 earnings per diluted share is expected to be about $2.94 to $3.04

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

