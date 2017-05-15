BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 One Horizon Group Inc
* One Horizon Group announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue $373,000 versus $609,000
* Qtrly loss per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company