BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 One Horizon Group Inc:
* One Horizon Group - held meeting to vote on proposal to authorize board to effect 6 to 1 reverse stock split of co's issued, outstanding common stock Source text (bit.ly/2oP8kqu) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.