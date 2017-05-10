BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 10 One Liberty Properties Inc:
* One Liberty -on may 10, entered equity offering sales agreement with Deutsche Bank securities to sell shares through "at market" equity offering
* One Liberty Properties Inc says common stock to be sold through atm offering , par value $1.00 per share, have aggregate sales price of up to $50 million Source text for (bit.ly/2q4bCqa) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.