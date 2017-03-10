March 10 One Liberty Properties Inc:

* One Liberty Properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue rose 2.7 percent to $19 million

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.53

* Q4 FFO per share $0.51

* Secures expansion of credit facility to up to $100 million and extends until 2019

* One Liberty Properties Inc - One Liberty increased its quarterly dividend payment by 4.9% from $0.41 per share to $0.43 per share