BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 One Liberty Properties Inc:
* One Liberty Properties reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue rose 2.7 percent to $19 million
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.53
* Q4 FFO per share $0.51
* Secures expansion of credit facility to up to $100 million and extends until 2019
* One Liberty Properties Inc - One Liberty increased its quarterly dividend payment by 4.9% from $0.41 per share to $0.43 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.