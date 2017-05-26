BRIEF-BEP International says FY profit attributable HK$66.3 mln
* FY profit attributable hk$66.348 million versus hk$177.716 million
May 26 One Media Group Ltd
* expecting to record an increase of approximately 400%-450% in operating loss for year ended 31 march 2017
* expected result attributable to a provision for impairment loss of approximately hk$38 million for trademarks in relation to a business unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* FY profit attributable hk$66.348 million versus hk$177.716 million
* co to offer for subscription and partners capital securitieshas to procure as placing agent placees to subscribe for up to 100 million placing shares