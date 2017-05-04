BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 4 Onebeacon Insurance Group Ltd
* Onebeacon insurance group ltd - reid t. Campbell appointed cfo
* Onebeacon insurance group ltd- david foy, current cfo will become advisor to white mountain's senior management effective as of may 17- sec filing Further company coverage:
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers