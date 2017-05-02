BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Onebeacon Insurance Group
* Onebeacon Insurance Group says deal for $18.10 per share
* Onebeacon to be acquired by Intact Financial Corporation for $1.7 billion
* In addition, Onebeacon debt of approximately $275 million will remain outstanding
* Transaction was unanimously approved by Onebeacon's board of directors
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.