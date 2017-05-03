May 3 Onemain Holdings Inc:

* Onemain Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says net finance receivables reached $13.2 billion at March 31, 2017, up from $13.0 billion at March 31, 2016

* Says net charge-off ratio was 8.5% in Q1 of 2017, up from 7.5% in prior quarter, and up from 7.5% in prior year quarter