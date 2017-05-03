BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Onemain Holdings Inc:
* Onemain Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says net finance receivables reached $13.2 billion at March 31, 2017, up from $13.0 billion at March 31, 2016
* Says net charge-off ratio was 8.5% in Q1 of 2017, up from 7.5% in prior quarter, and up from 7.5% in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.