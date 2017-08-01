FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oneok qtrly earnings per share $ 0.33
August 1, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Oneok qtrly earnings per share $ 0.33

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc

* Oneok announces second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Oneok Inc says financial guidance updated to reflect merger transaction

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.33

* Oneok Inc - Oneok's full-year 2017 net income is expected to be in range of $635 million to $795 million

* Oneok Inc - 2017 growth capital expenditures are expected to range from $450 million to $550 million

* Oneok Inc - 2017 maintenance capital expenditures are expected to range from $130 million to $150 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oneok Inc - ‍natural gas gathering and processing segment increased its full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $460 million to $500 million​

* Oneok Inc - ‍natural gas pipelines segment increased its full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to $330 million to $350 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

