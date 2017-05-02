Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Oneok Inc:
* Oneok announces higher first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Oneok Inc - Oneok reaffirms 2017 financial guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $10.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly NGL sales including ethane 9.8 mbbl/d versus 16.4 mbbl/d
* Oneok Inc qtrly net income per diluted share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oneok Inc qtrly total revenues $2.75 billion versus $1.77 billion last year
* Q1 revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.