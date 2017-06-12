June 12 ONEOK Inc:

* ONEOK redeems $87 million in outstanding senior notes

* ONEOK Inc - it will redeem all of outstanding 6.5 percent senior notes due 2028 for approximately $87 million, outstanding aggregate principal amount of notes

* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK will redeem notes July 12, 2017, using cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: