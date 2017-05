April 18 Oneok Inc:

* Oneok announces new $2.5 billion revolving credit facility

* Oneok says new $2.5 billion, five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility, to replace existing oneok and oneok partners, l.p credit facilities

* Oneok Inc - facility includes options to request an increase in size of facility to $3.5 billion and two one-year extensions, subject to lender approvals