June 19 ONEOK Inc:
* ONEOK to expand infrastructure to serve STACK growth
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130
million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by
end of 2018
* ONEOK Inc - plans to connect natural gas gathering system
to existing third-party natural gas processing facility in
northern Oklahoma
* ONEOK Inc - expansions to help accommodate expected
volume growth from current, future Enlink natural gas processing
plants in stack play in western Oklahoma
* ONEOK Inc - pipeline is expected to cost approximately $40
million and be completed by end of 2017
* ONEOK Inc - to connect its natural gas gathering system by
constructing a nearly 30-mile natural gas gathering pipeline and
related infrastructure
* ONEOK Inc -third-party plant connected to ONEOK'S NGL
gathering system expected to provide incremental NGL volumes as
natural gas processing volumes increase
* ONEOK Inc - has entered into long-term processing services
agreement with third party to gain access to additional 200
million mmcf/d of natural gas processing capacity in STACK,
scoop
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: