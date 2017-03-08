UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 OneRoof Energy Group Inc:
* OneRoof Energy announces agreement to sell solar project assets
* Deal for an aggregate purchase price of US$8 million in cash
* Transaction was entered into as part of company's previously-announced wind down process, which is ongoing
* Expects that substantially all of net proceeds from transaction will be used to pay solar project-related expenses
* About US$1.8 million of net proceeds of transaction will be used to repay principal, accrued interest on loan from new resource bank
* Does not anticipate deal nor any other deal that co may enter into will generate sufficient funds to pay claims of creditors in full Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.