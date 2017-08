BRIEF-Onesavings Bank appoints David Weymouth as chairman

July 31 (Reuters) - ONESAVINGS BANK PLC:

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DAVID WEYMOUTH AS CHAIRMAN, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017

* DAVID REPLACES MIKE FAIREY WHO, AS PREVIOUSLY STATED, RETIRED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON 10 MAY 2017

* DAVID WILL ALSO CHAIR NOMINATION AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

* ROD DUKE, WHO HAS ACTED AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WILL RESUME HIS PREVIOUS ROLE AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)