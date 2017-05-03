May 3 Onesavings Bank Plc

* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.

* Strong financial and operational performance has continued in Q1.

* Loan book growth of 5% in Q1 with net loans & advances growing by £283m to £6,222m

* Organic origination of £599m in the first three months of 2017 with margins remaining very strong

* Group has drawn a total of £451m under term funding scheme (tfs) and drawings under funding for lending scheme (fls) have been reduced to £525m

* Business growth continues to be supported by a strong capital position