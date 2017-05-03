BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Onesavings Bank Plc
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
* Strong financial and operational performance has continued in Q1.
* Loan book growth of 5% in Q1 with net loans & advances growing by £283m to £6,222m
* Organic origination of £599m in the first three months of 2017 with margins remaining very strong
* Group has drawn a total of £451m under term funding scheme (tfs) and drawings under funding for lending scheme (fls) have been reduced to £525m
* Business growth continues to be supported by a strong capital position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.