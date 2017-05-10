BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to set up sport development unit registered at 100 mln yuan
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned sport development subsidiary in Hangzhou, with investment of 100 million yuan
May 10 OneSavings Bank Plc:
* 89.65 percent votes cash at AGM back approval of the annual statement and remuneration report, 10.35 percent votes cast against
* Rodney Duke, senior independent director, will assume role of chairman at conclusion of AGM on an interim basis, until successor is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Moody's: rise of third-party e-payment providers in China will have widespread