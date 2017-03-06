Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 OneSoft Solutions Inc
* OneSoft announces warrant exercise by insiders and cancels private placement financing previously announced
* Onesoft solutions inc says company has now cancelled private placement financing that was announced on january 18, 2017
* OneSoft Solutions Inc - to receive gross proceeds of approximately $2.85 million through exercise of about 14.25 million common share purchase warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.