March 6 OneSoft Solutions Inc

* OneSoft announces warrant exercise by insiders and cancels private placement financing previously announced

* Onesoft solutions inc says company has now cancelled private placement financing that was announced on january 18, 2017

* OneSoft Solutions Inc - to receive gross proceeds of approximately $2.85 million through exercise of about 14.25 million common share purchase warrants