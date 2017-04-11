BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Onex Corp:
* Onex Credit Partners amends and upsizes CLO-4
* Onex Corp - Onex credit priced a transaction which extends reinvestment period of its fourth collateralized loan obligation by four years from closing
* Onex - after giving effect to closing of refinancing and european collateralized loan obligation, Onex Credit will manage approximately $8 billion
* Onex Corp - Onex Credit Partners LLC priced a transaction which increases size of CLO by $105 million to approximately $600 million
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.