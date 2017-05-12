May 12 Onex Corp

* Onex reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Onex corp qtrly revenues increased by 38% to $6.5 billion compared to same period of prior year

* Onex corp - net loss for q1 of 2017 was $937 million compared to a net loss of $175 million in same quarter of 2016

* Onex corp - increase in net loss in quarter was driven by two accounting charges

* Onex - charges would be expected to reverse as gains in income statement if relevant operating companies were ultimately sold at current fair market values