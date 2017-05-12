May 12 Onex Corp
* Onex reports first-quarter 2017 results
* Onex corp qtrly revenues increased by 38% to $6.5 billion
compared to same period of prior year
* Onex corp - net loss for q1 of 2017 was $937 million
compared to a net loss of $175 million in same quarter of 2016
* Onex corp - increase in net loss in quarter was driven by
two accounting charges
* Onex - charges would be expected to reverse as gains in
income statement if relevant operating companies were ultimately
sold at current fair market values
