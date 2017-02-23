Feb 23 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

* Says notifies 18 discoveries so far in fy'17

* Says accomplishes settlement of gujarat and assam royalty issue

* Approves execution of farm-in/farm-out agreement with GSPC

* Board approves development of five projects with an investment of Rs. 7,327 crore Source text: (bit.ly/2ltOO0A) Further company coverage: