US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
* Says notifies 18 discoveries so far in fy'17
* Says accomplishes settlement of gujarat and assam royalty issue
* Approves execution of farm-in/farm-out agreement with GSPC
* Board approves development of five projects with an investment of Rs. 7,327 crore Source text: (bit.ly/2ltOO0A) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)