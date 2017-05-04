US STOCKS-Wall St hits record highs on strong technology, health stocks
May 4 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - ONGC Videsh has encountered "exciting result" in its well Mariposa-1 in CPO-5 block of Colombia
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - electric log analysis indicates presence of appx 120 ft of oil saturated net pay in lower sands unit 3 of une formation
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - good hydrocarbon shows of oil and gas were also encountered while drilling the section Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.