May 4 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - ONGC Videsh has encountered "exciting result" in its well Mariposa-1 in CPO-5 block of Colombia

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - electric log analysis indicates presence of appx 120 ft of oil saturated net pay in lower sands unit 3 of une formation

* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - good hydrocarbon shows of oil and gas were also encountered while drilling the section