BRIEF-Telit says Italian tax authorities' appeal rejected
* Italian tax authorities' appeal against annulling three vat assessments for Telit communications spa has been rejected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 26 Fujian Raynen Technology Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8,431.68 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sSCmK1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Italian tax authorities' appeal against annulling three vat assessments for Telit communications spa has been rejected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* GDS Holdings Ltd - Alibaba Group has confirmed a pre-commitment order to take full-capacity of company's recently announced beijing 3 data center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: