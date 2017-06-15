BRIEF-Celesio FY adj EBIT falls 29% to EUR 302.6 mln
* FY EBIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL EFFECTS, FELL BY 29.1% TO EUR 302.6M COMPARED TO EUR 426.6M IN FISCAL YEAR 2016
June 15 Guangzhou Restaurant Group Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 7,348.3 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t5txfs (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4