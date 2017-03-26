BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 26 Jiangsu Lopal Tech Co Ltd
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 6,532.2 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mE7Y60 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement