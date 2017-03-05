WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 5 Zhejiang Cheng Yi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 8911.31 times amount on offer
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mb7dQ1
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.