BRIEF-Ontario Securities Commission says Sino-Forest, some executives engaged in "deceitful or dishonest" conduct

July 14 (Reuters) - Ontario Securities Commission:

* notice in matter of Sino-Forest Corp, Allen Chan, Albert IP, Alfred C.T. Hung, George Ho, Simon Yeung and David Horsley

* Sino-Forest, Chan, IP, Hung and Ho engaged in dishonest conduct related to Sino-Forest's standing timber assets and revenue

* in respect of the standing timber fraud allegations dismiss the allegation against Yeung

* in allegations relating to Greenheart deals, Chan engaged in dishonest conduct that he knew constituted fraud on investors