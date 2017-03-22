March 22 Ontex Group NV:
* Ontex announces to launch a capital increase through an accelerated bookbuilt process
* Number of new shares to be placed will be determined by bookbuilding process but will not
exceed 7,486,110
* New shares will be placed with institutional investors only, without preferential
subscription right for shareholders
* Proceeds of ABB placement will be used to refinance business, following acquisition of
personal hygiene business of hypermarcas
* Issue price per share and number of shares effectively placed will be announced after
completion of placement
* Placement expected before opening of trading on Euronext Brussels on March 23, 2017
(Gdynia Newsroom)