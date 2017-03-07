March 7 Ontex:
* Completes acquisition of personal hygiene business of
Hypermarcas
* The agreement for acquisition was previously announced on
December 23, 2016 and required conditions have now been
fulfilled
* Enterprise value agreed for the HM personal hygiene
business was R$1 billion ($318.64 million; 305 million euros),
which has been paid from available cash, and from available and
new debt facilities, after customary adjustments for net debt
* HM personal hygiene will be consolidated into the results
of Ontex with effect from March 1, 2017
